SCHW: Charles Schwab Corporation (The)

93.27 USD 1.18 (1.28%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SCHWの今日の為替レートは、1.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり91.90の安値と93.74の高値で取引されました。

Charles Schwab Corporation (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
91.90 93.74
1年のレンジ
62.41 99.59
以前の終値
92.09
始値
91.97
買値
93.27
買値
93.57
安値
91.90
高値
93.74
出来高
19.233 K
1日の変化
1.28%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.23%
6ヶ月の変化
20.15%
1年の変化
44.34%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K