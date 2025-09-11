通貨 / SCHW
SCHW: Charles Schwab Corporation (The)
93.27 USD 1.18 (1.28%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SCHWの今日の為替レートは、1.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり91.90の安値と93.74の高値で取引されました。
Charles Schwab Corporation (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SCHW News
- Schwab Seeks to Win Retail Investors by Expanding Branch Network
- チャールズ・シュワブ、10月16日に投資家向け秋季事業アップデートを開催
- Charles Schwab to host fall business update for investors on Oct. 16
- シュワブ、拡大計画の一環として16支店を新設し400名を雇用へ
- Schwab to add 16 new branches, hire 400 staff amid expansion
- Here’s where you can find higher yields on your cash now, as Fed cuts loom and CD rates are already falling
- Schwab's Client Assets Up 15.3% Y/Y in August 2025: What's Driving It?
- These amateur traders won big as metals prices boomed in 2025. Here’s how they did it.
- トラスト証券、チャールズ・シュワブに「買い」評価を維持
- Charles Schwab stock holds steady as Truist reiterates Buy rating
- HOOD Platform Assets Cross $300B Mark: A Catalyst for Top-Line Growth?
- チャールズ・シュワブ、8月の基幹純新規資産が444億ドルに到達
- Charles Schwab reports $44.4 billion in core net new assets for August
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- What it was like at Robinhood’s Hood Summit: DJs, go-karts and invite-only parties for active traders
- Schwab Sweeps Investing Ranks in IBD's Trust Survey
- IBD's Sixth Annual Survey Of The Most Trusted Financial Companies
- IBD's 30 Most Trusted Financial Companies — See The List
- Should You Buy IBKR Stock Despite Its Premium Valuation?
- These 18 stocks will likely lead the market between now and December
- Stablecoins Now Hold $210 Billion. Here's How That Compares to Your Bank and Brokerage.
- Top Research Reports for Oracle, AstraZeneca & Shopify
- Opinion: The Stock Market Is on Shakier Ground Than Wall Street Seems to Think
- ‘I’m scared for her’: My wife, 48, is financially illiterate. I’m 67. What happens when I die?
1日のレンジ
91.90 93.74
1年のレンジ
62.41 99.59
- 以前の終値
- 92.09
- 始値
- 91.97
- 買値
- 93.27
- 買値
- 93.57
- 安値
- 91.90
- 高値
- 93.74
- 出来高
- 19.233 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.15%
- 1年の変化
- 44.34%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K