SCHW: Charles Schwab Corporation (The)
92.09 USD 1.09 (1.20%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SCHW para hoje mudou para 1.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 90.55 e o mais alto foi 92.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Charles Schwab Corporation (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SCHW Notícias
- Schwab vai adicionar 16 novas filiais e contratar 400 funcionários em expansão
- Schwab to add 16 new branches, hire 400 staff amid expansion
- Here’s where you can find higher yields on your cash now, as Fed cuts loom and CD rates are already falling
- Schwab's Client Assets Up 15.3% Y/Y in August 2025: What's Driving It?
- These amateur traders won big as metals prices boomed in 2025. Here’s how they did it.
- Ações da Charles Schwab se mantêm estáveis com Truist reiterando recomendação de compra
- Charles Schwab stock holds steady as Truist reiterates Buy rating
- HOOD Platform Assets Cross $300B Mark: A Catalyst for Top-Line Growth?
- Charles Schwab reporta US$ 44,4 bilhões em novos ativos líquidos em agosto
- Charles Schwab reports $44.4 billion in core net new assets for August
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- What it was like at Robinhood’s Hood Summit: DJs, go-karts and invite-only parties for active traders
- Schwab Sweeps Investing Ranks in IBD's Trust Survey
- IBD's Sixth Annual Survey Of The Most Trusted Financial Companies
- IBD's 30 Most Trusted Financial Companies — See The List
- Should You Buy IBKR Stock Despite Its Premium Valuation?
- These 18 stocks will likely lead the market between now and December
- Stablecoins Now Hold $210 Billion. Here's How That Compares to Your Bank and Brokerage.
- Top Research Reports for Oracle, AstraZeneca & Shopify
- Opinion: The Stock Market Is on Shakier Ground Than Wall Street Seems to Think
- ‘I’m scared for her’: My wife, 48, is financially illiterate. I’m 67. What happens when I die?
- Tracking Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Regulators Consider 24/7 Trading. Here's What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Jump In September - Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA)
Faixa diária
90.55 92.18
Faixa anual
62.41 99.59
- Fechamento anterior
- 91.00
- Open
- 91.25
- Bid
- 92.09
- Ask
- 92.39
- Low
- 90.55
- High
- 92.18
- Volume
- 28.334 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.20%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.63%
- Mudança anual
- 42.51%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh