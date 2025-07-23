Divisas / MTD
MTD: Mettler-Toledo International Inc
1274.13 USD 1.57 (0.12%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MTD de hoy ha cambiado un -0.12%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1260.63, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1294.49.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Mettler-Toledo International Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
MTD News
Rango diario
1260.63 1294.49
Rango anual
946.69 1521.01
- Cierres anteriores
- 1275.70
- Open
- 1290.81
- Bid
- 1274.13
- Ask
- 1274.43
- Low
- 1260.63
- High
- 1294.49
- Volumen
- 31
- Cambio diario
- -0.12%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.08%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 8.31%
- Cambio anual
- -14.65%
