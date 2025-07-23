KurseKategorien
MTD: Mettler-Toledo International Inc

1287.30 USD 13.17 (1.03%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MTD hat sich für heute um 1.03% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1280.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 1302.60 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Mettler-Toledo International Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
1280.07 1302.60
Jahresspanne
946.69 1521.01
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1274.13
Eröffnung
1281.25
Bid
1287.30
Ask
1287.60
Tief
1280.07
Hoch
1302.60
Volumen
104
Tagesänderung
1.03%
Monatsänderung
-0.05%
6-Monatsänderung
9.43%
Jahresänderung
-13.77%
