Währungen / MTD
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
MTD: Mettler-Toledo International Inc
1287.30 USD 13.17 (1.03%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MTD hat sich für heute um 1.03% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1280.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 1302.60 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Mettler-Toledo International Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MTD News
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Hecla Mining, GE Aerospace & Stride in Focus
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: WisdomTree, SkyWest & PepsiCo in Focus
- Should You Buy Mettler-Toledo (MTD) After Golden Cross?
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Digi Power X, RF Industries & Starbucks in Focus
- Mettler-Toledo (MTD) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- Here's Why Mettler-Toledo (MTD) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Stifel maintains Buy rating on Mettler-Toledo stock despite tariff impact
- Mettler-Toledo: With Margins As Good As ASML, Similarities Abound (NYSE:MTD)
- Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q2 EPS Jumps 5%
- Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MTD)
- Mettler-Toledo Q2 2025 slides: EPS growth despite margin pressure, regional disparities
- Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Morning Bid: Megacaps boom, dollar surge cools
- Baron Asset Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter (MUTF:BARAX)
- Countdown to Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- CVRx (CVRX) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: AngloGold Ashanti, Caterpillar & Hershey in Focus
- Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Conestoga Mid Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
Tagesspanne
1280.07 1302.60
Jahresspanne
946.69 1521.01
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1274.13
- Eröffnung
- 1281.25
- Bid
- 1287.30
- Ask
- 1287.60
- Tief
- 1280.07
- Hoch
- 1302.60
- Volumen
- 104
- Tagesänderung
- 1.03%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.05%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 9.43%
- Jahresänderung
- -13.77%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K