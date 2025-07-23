通貨 / MTD
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MTD: Mettler-Toledo International Inc
1287.30 USD 13.17 (1.03%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MTDの今日の為替レートは、1.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1280.07の安値と1302.60の高値で取引されました。
Mettler-Toledo International Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MTD News
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Hecla Mining, GE Aerospace & Stride in Focus
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: WisdomTree, SkyWest & PepsiCo in Focus
- Should You Buy Mettler-Toledo (MTD) After Golden Cross?
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Digi Power X, RF Industries & Starbucks in Focus
- Mettler-Toledo (MTD) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- Here's Why Mettler-Toledo (MTD) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Stifel maintains Buy rating on Mettler-Toledo stock despite tariff impact
- Mettler-Toledo: With Margins As Good As ASML, Similarities Abound (NYSE:MTD)
- Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q2 EPS Jumps 5%
- Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MTD)
- Mettler-Toledo Q2 2025 slides: EPS growth despite margin pressure, regional disparities
- Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Morning Bid: Megacaps boom, dollar surge cools
- Baron Asset Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter (MUTF:BARAX)
- Countdown to Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- CVRx (CVRX) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: AngloGold Ashanti, Caterpillar & Hershey in Focus
- Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Conestoga Mid Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
1日のレンジ
1280.07 1302.60
1年のレンジ
946.69 1521.01
- 以前の終値
- 1274.13
- 始値
- 1281.25
- 買値
- 1287.30
- 買値
- 1287.60
- 安値
- 1280.07
- 高値
- 1302.60
- 出来高
- 104
- 1日の変化
- 1.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.05%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.43%
- 1年の変化
- -13.77%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K