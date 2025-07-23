Valute / MTD
MTD: Mettler-Toledo International Inc
1265.47 USD 21.83 (1.70%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MTD ha avuto una variazione del -1.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1263.16 e ad un massimo di 1289.32.
Segui le dinamiche di Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1263.16 1289.32
Intervallo Annuale
946.69 1521.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1287.30
- Apertura
- 1284.01
- Bid
- 1265.47
- Ask
- 1265.77
- Minimo
- 1263.16
- Massimo
- 1289.32
- Volume
- 92
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.70%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.23%
20 settembre, sabato