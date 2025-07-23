Currencies / MTD
MTD: Mettler-Toledo International Inc
1265.18 USD 4.86 (0.39%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MTD exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1265.18 and at a high of 1271.28.
Follow Mettler-Toledo International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MTD News
Daily Range
1265.18 1271.28
Year Range
946.69 1521.01
- Previous Close
- 1260.32
- Open
- 1269.71
- Bid
- 1265.18
- Ask
- 1265.48
- Low
- 1265.18
- High
- 1271.28
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- -1.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.55%
- Year Change
- -15.25%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%