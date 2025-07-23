QuotesSections
MTD: Mettler-Toledo International Inc

1265.18 USD 4.86 (0.39%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MTD exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1265.18 and at a high of 1271.28.

Follow Mettler-Toledo International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
1265.18 1271.28
Year Range
946.69 1521.01
Previous Close
1260.32
Open
1269.71
Bid
1265.18
Ask
1265.48
Low
1265.18
High
1271.28
Volume
12
Daily Change
0.39%
Month Change
-1.77%
6 Months Change
7.55%
Year Change
-15.25%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%