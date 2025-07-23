Devises / MTD
MTD: Mettler-Toledo International Inc
1265.47 USD 21.83 (1.70%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MTD a changé de -1.70% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1263.16 et à un maximum de 1289.32.
Suivez la dynamique Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
MTD Nouvelles
Range quotidien
1263.16 1289.32
Range Annuel
946.69 1521.01
- Clôture Précédente
- 1287.30
- Ouverture
- 1284.01
- Bid
- 1265.47
- Ask
- 1265.77
- Plus Bas
- 1263.16
- Plus Haut
- 1289.32
- Volume
- 92
- Changement quotidien
- -1.70%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.75%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 7.57%
- Changement Annuel
- -15.23%
20 septembre, samedi