CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / LSTR
Volver a Acciones

LSTR: Landstar System Inc

125.59 USD 5.62 (4.28%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LSTR de hoy ha cambiado un -4.28%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 125.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 131.93.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Landstar System Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LSTR News

Rango diario
125.52 131.93
Rango anual
125.52 196.86
Cierres anteriores
131.21
Open
131.12
Bid
125.59
Ask
125.89
Low
125.52
High
131.93
Volumen
879
Cambio diario
-4.28%
Cambio mensual
-4.47%
Cambio a 6 meses
-15.14%
Cambio anual
-32.90%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B