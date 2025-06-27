Divisas / LSTR
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
LSTR: Landstar System Inc
125.59 USD 5.62 (4.28%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LSTR de hoy ha cambiado un -4.28%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 125.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 131.93.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Landstar System Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LSTR News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Landstar (LSTR) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Here's Why Investors Should Give Landstar Stock a Miss Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Landstar System plans sale of Mexican unit and records impairment charges
- Landstar System stock hits 52-week low at $126.56
- Landstar LSTR Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Landstar Fiscal Q2 EPS Beats 2%
- Landstar System stock hits 52-week low at 128.66 USD
- Landstar Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Down Y/Y
- Stifel lowers Landstar System stock price target to $131 on gradual recovery
- UBS lowers Landstar System stock price target to $149 on EPS revision
- Landstar System stock holds steady as Benchmark reiterates rating
- Landstar System, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LSTR)
- Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Landstar (LSTR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Landstar System Q2 2025 sees slight EPS beat
- Landstar System (LSTR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Landstar System posts Q2 earnings beat, in-line revenue
- Landstar earnings beat by $0.03, revenue was in line with estimates
- Saia (SAIA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ArcBest (ARCB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Analysts Estimate Landstar System (LSTR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Touchstone Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSFAX)
Rango diario
125.52 131.93
Rango anual
125.52 196.86
- Cierres anteriores
- 131.21
- Open
- 131.12
- Bid
- 125.59
- Ask
- 125.89
- Low
- 125.52
- High
- 131.93
- Volumen
- 879
- Cambio diario
- -4.28%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.47%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -15.14%
- Cambio anual
- -32.90%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B