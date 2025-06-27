Devises / LSTR
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
LSTR: Landstar System Inc
124.67 USD 2.06 (1.63%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LSTR a changé de -1.63% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 124.24 et à un maximum de 128.27.
Suivez la dynamique Landstar System Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LSTR Nouvelles
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Landstar (LSTR) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Here's Why Investors Should Give Landstar Stock a Miss Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Landstar System plans sale of Mexican unit and records impairment charges
- Landstar System stock hits 52-week low at $126.56
- Landstar LSTR Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Landstar Fiscal Q2 EPS Beats 2%
- Landstar System stock hits 52-week low at 128.66 USD
- Landstar Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Down Y/Y
- Stifel lowers Landstar System stock price target to $131 on gradual recovery
- UBS lowers Landstar System stock price target to $149 on EPS revision
- Landstar System stock holds steady as Benchmark reiterates rating
- Landstar System, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LSTR)
- Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Landstar (LSTR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Landstar System Q2 2025 sees slight EPS beat
- Landstar System (LSTR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Landstar System posts Q2 earnings beat, in-line revenue
- Landstar earnings beat by $0.03, revenue was in line with estimates
- Saia (SAIA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ArcBest (ARCB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Analysts Estimate Landstar System (LSTR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Touchstone Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSFAX)
Range quotidien
124.24 128.27
Range Annuel
124.24 196.86
- Clôture Précédente
- 126.73
- Ouverture
- 127.41
- Bid
- 124.67
- Ask
- 124.97
- Plus Bas
- 124.24
- Plus Haut
- 128.27
- Volume
- 1.131 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.63%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.17%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -15.76%
- Changement Annuel
- -33.39%
20 septembre, samedi