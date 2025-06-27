Moedas / LSTR
LSTR: Landstar System Inc
126.21 USD 0.62 (0.49%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LSTR para hoje mudou para 0.49%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 126.06 e o mais alto foi 127.05.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Landstar System Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LSTR Notícias
Faixa diária
126.06 127.05
Faixa anual
125.52 196.86
- Fechamento anterior
- 125.59
- Open
- 126.35
- Bid
- 126.21
- Ask
- 126.51
- Low
- 126.06
- High
- 127.05
- Volume
- 41
- Mudança diária
- 0.49%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -14.72%
- Mudança anual
- -32.57%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh