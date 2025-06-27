Valute / LSTR
LSTR: Landstar System Inc
124.67 USD 2.06 (1.63%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LSTR ha avuto una variazione del -1.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 124.24 e ad un massimo di 128.27.
Segui le dinamiche di Landstar System Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
124.24 128.27
Intervallo Annuale
124.24 196.86
- Chiusura Precedente
- 126.73
- Apertura
- 127.41
- Bid
- 124.67
- Ask
- 124.97
- Minimo
- 124.24
- Massimo
- 128.27
- Volume
- 1.131 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.63%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- -33.39%
20 settembre, sabato