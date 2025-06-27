通貨 / LSTR
LSTR: Landstar System Inc
126.73 USD 1.14 (0.91%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LSTRの今日の為替レートは、0.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり125.91の安値と128.49の高値で取引されました。
Landstar System Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LSTR News
1日のレンジ
125.91 128.49
1年のレンジ
125.52 196.86
- 以前の終値
- 125.59
- 始値
- 126.35
- 買値
- 126.73
- 買値
- 127.03
- 安値
- 125.91
- 高値
- 128.49
- 出来高
- 1.038 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.91%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.60%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -14.37%
- 1年の変化
- -32.29%
