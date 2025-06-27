クォートセクション
通貨 / LSTR
株に戻る

LSTR: Landstar System Inc

126.73 USD 1.14 (0.91%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LSTRの今日の為替レートは、0.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり125.91の安値と128.49の高値で取引されました。

Landstar System Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LSTR News

1日のレンジ
125.91 128.49
1年のレンジ
125.52 196.86
以前の終値
125.59
始値
126.35
買値
126.73
買値
127.03
安値
125.91
高値
128.49
出来高
1.038 K
1日の変化
0.91%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.60%
6ヶ月の変化
-14.37%
1年の変化
-32.29%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K