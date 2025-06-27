QuotesSections
Currencies / LSTR
LSTR: Landstar System Inc

130.25 USD 1.21 (0.94%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LSTR exchange rate has changed by 0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 128.68 and at a high of 130.60.

Follow Landstar System Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LSTR News

Daily Range
128.68 130.60
Year Range
127.65 196.86
Previous Close
129.04
Open
129.76
Bid
130.25
Ask
130.55
Low
128.68
High
130.60
Volume
285
Daily Change
0.94%
Month Change
-0.92%
6 Months Change
-11.99%
Year Change
-30.41%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%