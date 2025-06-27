통화 / LSTR
LSTR: Landstar System Inc
124.67 USD 2.06 (1.63%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LSTR 환율이 오늘 -1.63%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 124.24이고 고가는 128.27이었습니다.
Landstar System Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
124.24 128.27
년간 변동
124.24 196.86
- 이전 종가
- 126.73
- 시가
- 127.41
- Bid
- 124.67
- Ask
- 124.97
- 저가
- 124.24
- 고가
- 128.27
- 볼륨
- 1.131 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.63%
- 월 변동
- -5.17%
- 6개월 변동
- -15.76%
- 년간 변동율
- -33.39%
