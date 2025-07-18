Divisas / LSPD
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
LSPD: Lightspeed Commerce Inc Subordinate Voting Shares
12.65 USD 0.30 (2.43%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LSPD de hoy ha cambiado un 2.43%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 12.46, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 13.06.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Lightspeed Commerce Inc Subordinate Voting Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LSPD News
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
- Calificación de acciones de Lightspeed reiterada como Mejor Rendimiento por RBC
- RBC reitera calificación de Lightspeed en "Supera el mercado", destaca crecimiento
- Lightspeed stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC, cites growth
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.40%
- Will Toast's Product Innovation Drive Profits Despite Cost Headwinds?
- Trump's New Import Rules Create Ripples: Korea Post Suspends All US-Bound Mail And Parcels, Other Nations Make Similar Moves - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Trump's New Import Rules Create Ripples: Korea Post Suspends All US-Bound Mail And Parcels, Other Nations Make Similar Moves - (BABA), (AMZN)
- Toast Reports Net Adds Surge in Q2: Is the Momentum Sustainable?
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.20%
- Nearly 50% of adults are now ordering kids’ meals. ‘It’s economical and it’s filling.’
- Trump's Tariff Ceasefire Is Failing To Stop US-China Trade Collapse: Container Ship Traffic Hits Lowest Readings In 2 Years - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- TOST Skyrockets 78% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Should You Hold or Sell TOST Stock Before Q2 Earnings Release?
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LSPD)
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.40%
- Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Snap (SNAP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.45%
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Rango diario
12.46 13.06
Rango anual
7.34 18.96
- Cierres anteriores
- 12.35
- Open
- 12.46
- Bid
- 12.65
- Ask
- 12.95
- Low
- 12.46
- High
- 13.06
- Volumen
- 500
- Cambio diario
- 2.43%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.15%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 43.59%
- Cambio anual
- -22.91%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B