Valute / LSPD
LSPD: Lightspeed Commerce Inc Subordinate Voting Shares

12.61 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LSPD ha avuto una variazione del 0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.59 e ad un massimo di 12.83.

Segui le dinamiche di Lightspeed Commerce Inc Subordinate Voting Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.59 12.83
Intervallo Annuale
7.34 18.96
Chiusura Precedente
12.60
Apertura
12.68
Bid
12.61
Ask
12.91
Minimo
12.59
Massimo
12.83
Volume
483
Variazione giornaliera
0.08%
Variazione Mensile
4.82%
Variazione Semestrale
43.13%
Variazione Annuale
-23.16%
20 settembre, sabato