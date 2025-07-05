Valute / LSPD
LSPD: Lightspeed Commerce Inc Subordinate Voting Shares
12.61 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LSPD ha avuto una variazione del 0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.59 e ad un massimo di 12.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Lightspeed Commerce Inc Subordinate Voting Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.59 12.83
Intervallo Annuale
7.34 18.96
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.60
- Apertura
- 12.68
- Bid
- 12.61
- Ask
- 12.91
- Minimo
- 12.59
- Massimo
- 12.83
- Volume
- 483
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 43.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- -23.16%
20 settembre, sabato