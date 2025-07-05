Moedas / LSPD
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LSPD: Lightspeed Commerce Inc Subordinate Voting Shares
12.70 USD 0.05 (0.40%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LSPD para hoje mudou para 0.40%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.62 e o mais alto foi 12.78.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lightspeed Commerce Inc Subordinate Voting Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LSPD Notícias
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
- RBC reitera classificação de Outperform para ações da Lightspeed, citando crescimento
- Lightspeed stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC, cites growth
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.40%
- Will Toast's Product Innovation Drive Profits Despite Cost Headwinds?
- Trump's New Import Rules Create Ripples: Korea Post Suspends All US-Bound Mail And Parcels, Other Nations Make Similar Moves - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Trump's New Import Rules Create Ripples: Korea Post Suspends All US-Bound Mail And Parcels, Other Nations Make Similar Moves - (BABA), (AMZN)
- Toast Reports Net Adds Surge in Q2: Is the Momentum Sustainable?
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.20%
- Nearly 50% of adults are now ordering kids’ meals. ‘It’s economical and it’s filling.’
- Trump's Tariff Ceasefire Is Failing To Stop US-China Trade Collapse: Container Ship Traffic Hits Lowest Readings In 2 Years - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- TOST Skyrockets 78% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Should You Hold or Sell TOST Stock Before Q2 Earnings Release?
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LSPD)
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.40%
- Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Snap (SNAP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.45%
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- 'Valuespending' Is Changing The Way We Shop, 62% Of Consumers Now Say They Consider A Brand's Values When Purchasing - Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)
Faixa diária
12.62 12.78
Faixa anual
7.34 18.96
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.65
- Open
- 12.75
- Bid
- 12.70
- Ask
- 13.00
- Low
- 12.62
- High
- 12.78
- Volume
- 110
- Mudança diária
- 0.40%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 44.15%
- Mudança anual
- -22.61%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh