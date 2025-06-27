货币 / LSPD
LSPD: Lightspeed Commerce Inc Subordinate Voting Shares
12.35 USD 0.10 (0.82%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LSPD汇率已更改0.82%。当日，交易品种以低点12.14和高点12.40进行交易。
关注Lightspeed Commerce Inc Subordinate Voting Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LSPD新闻
- RBC维持Lightspeed股票"优于大市"评级，看好增长前景
- Lightspeed stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC, cites growth
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.40%
- Will Toast's Product Innovation Drive Profits Despite Cost Headwinds?
- Trump's New Import Rules Create Ripples: Korea Post Suspends All US-Bound Mail And Parcels, Other Nations Make Similar Moves - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Trump's New Import Rules Create Ripples: Korea Post Suspends All US-Bound Mail And Parcels, Other Nations Make Similar Moves - (BABA), (AMZN)
- Toast Reports Net Adds Surge in Q2: Is the Momentum Sustainable?
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.20%
- Nearly 50% of adults are now ordering kids’ meals. ‘It’s economical and it’s filling.’
- Trump's Tariff Ceasefire Is Failing To Stop US-China Trade Collapse: Container Ship Traffic Hits Lowest Readings In 2 Years - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- TOST Skyrockets 78% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Should You Hold or Sell TOST Stock Before Q2 Earnings Release?
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LSPD)
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.40%
- Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Snap (SNAP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.45%
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- 'Valuespending' Is Changing The Way We Shop, 62% Of Consumers Now Say They Consider A Brand's Values When Purchasing - Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)
- Lightspeed appoints BCE executive Glen LeBlanc to board of directors
日范围
12.14 12.40
年范围
7.34 18.96
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.25
- 开盘价
- 12.23
- 卖价
- 12.35
- 买价
- 12.65
- 最低价
- 12.14
- 最高价
- 12.40
- 交易量
- 707
- 日变化
- 0.82%
- 月变化
- 2.66%
- 6个月变化
- 40.18%
- 年变化
- -24.74%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值