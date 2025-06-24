Currencies / LSPD
LSPD: Lightspeed Commerce Inc Subordinate Voting Shares
12.35 USD 0.10 (0.82%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LSPD exchange rate has changed by 0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.14 and at a high of 12.40.
Follow Lightspeed Commerce Inc Subordinate Voting Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LSPD News
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.40%
- Will Toast's Product Innovation Drive Profits Despite Cost Headwinds?
- Trump's New Import Rules Create Ripples: Korea Post Suspends All US-Bound Mail And Parcels, Other Nations Make Similar Moves - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Trump's New Import Rules Create Ripples: Korea Post Suspends All US-Bound Mail And Parcels, Other Nations Make Similar Moves - (BABA), (AMZN)
- Toast Reports Net Adds Surge in Q2: Is the Momentum Sustainable?
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.20%
- Nearly 50% of adults are now ordering kids’ meals. ‘It’s economical and it’s filling.’
- Trump's Tariff Ceasefire Is Failing To Stop US-China Trade Collapse: Container Ship Traffic Hits Lowest Readings In 2 Years - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- TOST Skyrockets 78% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Should You Hold or Sell TOST Stock Before Q2 Earnings Release?
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LSPD)
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.40%
- Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Snap (SNAP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.45%
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- 'Valuespending' Is Changing The Way We Shop, 62% Of Consumers Now Say They Consider A Brand's Values When Purchasing - Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)
- Lightspeed appoints BCE executive Glen LeBlanc to board of directors
- NuORDER by Lightspeed Introduces Order Trends; A Powerful New Tool Designed to Bring Insights to Wholesale Buying
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.41%
Daily Range
12.14 12.40
Year Range
7.34 18.96
- Previous Close
- 12.25
- Open
- 12.23
- Bid
- 12.35
- Ask
- 12.65
- Low
- 12.14
- High
- 12.40
- Volume
- 707
- Daily Change
- 0.82%
- Month Change
- 2.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.18%
- Year Change
- -24.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%