Währungen / LSPD
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
LSPD: Lightspeed Commerce Inc Subordinate Voting Shares
12.60 USD 0.05 (0.40%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LSPD hat sich für heute um -0.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.53 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.78 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Lightspeed Commerce Inc Subordinate Voting Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LSPD News
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
- RBC bestätigt "Outperform"-Rating für Lightspeed und verweist auf Wachstumsimpulse
- Lightspeed stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC, cites growth
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.40%
- Will Toast's Product Innovation Drive Profits Despite Cost Headwinds?
- Trump's New Import Rules Create Ripples: Korea Post Suspends All US-Bound Mail And Parcels, Other Nations Make Similar Moves - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Trump's New Import Rules Create Ripples: Korea Post Suspends All US-Bound Mail And Parcels, Other Nations Make Similar Moves - (BABA), (AMZN)
- Toast Reports Net Adds Surge in Q2: Is the Momentum Sustainable?
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.20%
- Nearly 50% of adults are now ordering kids’ meals. ‘It’s economical and it’s filling.’
- Trump's Tariff Ceasefire Is Failing To Stop US-China Trade Collapse: Container Ship Traffic Hits Lowest Readings In 2 Years - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- TOST Skyrockets 78% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Should You Hold or Sell TOST Stock Before Q2 Earnings Release?
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LSPD)
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.40%
- Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Snap (SNAP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.45%
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- 'Valuespending' Is Changing The Way We Shop, 62% Of Consumers Now Say They Consider A Brand's Values When Purchasing - Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)
Tagesspanne
12.53 12.78
Jahresspanne
7.34 18.96
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.65
- Eröffnung
- 12.75
- Bid
- 12.60
- Ask
- 12.90
- Tief
- 12.53
- Hoch
- 12.78
- Volumen
- 544
- Tagesänderung
- -0.40%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.74%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 43.02%
- Jahresänderung
- -23.22%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K