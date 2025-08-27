Divisas / LRN
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
LRN: Stride Inc
138.59 USD 0.79 (0.57%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LRN de hoy ha cambiado un -0.57%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 137.26, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 140.71.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Stride Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LRN News
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 17th
- Stride: Fairly Valued, But I Like This High Potential Options Strategy (NYSE:LRN)
- Stride: Record Q4 Results, Strong FY2026 Setup, And Options Market Tailwinds (NYSE:LRN)
- Tesla, Google lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 15th
- Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Will Busuu's 15% Growth Make Chegg a Language-Learning Leader?
- Is Stride (LRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
- Credo Technology and Symbotic have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Can Stride Maintain the 20% Enrollment Growth Trend Into FY26?
- K12 (LRN) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Hecla Mining, GE Aerospace & Stride in Focus
- Stride and Summit Hotel have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 4 Stocks Leading in Interest Coverage as Wall Street Eyes Rate Cuts
- Bull of the Day: Stride, Inc. (LRN)
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 4th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 4th
- Is Stride's Investment in Tutoring the Key to Growth Retention?
- Chegg Stock up 14% in 3 Months: Is It the Right Time to Buy or Wait?
- LRN Stock Surges 15% in 3 Months: Should Investors Buy it Now?
- Behind The Pick: The Quiet Strength Of Stride, Inc.
- 5 Top School Stocks to Buy in a Shifting Education Market
- K12 (LRN) Is Up 3.11% in One Week: What You Should Know
Rango diario
137.26 140.71
Rango anual
63.25 171.16
- Cierres anteriores
- 139.38
- Open
- 140.50
- Bid
- 138.59
- Ask
- 138.89
- Low
- 137.26
- High
- 140.71
- Volumen
- 1.787 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.57%
- Cambio mensual
- -13.69%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 9.96%
- Cambio anual
- 62.42%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B