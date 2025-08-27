CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / LRN
LRN: Stride Inc

138.59 USD 0.79 (0.57%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LRN de hoy ha cambiado un -0.57%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 137.26, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 140.71.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Stride Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
137.26 140.71
Rango anual
63.25 171.16
Cierres anteriores
139.38
Open
140.50
Bid
138.59
Ask
138.89
Low
137.26
High
140.71
Volumen
1.787 K
Cambio diario
-0.57%
Cambio mensual
-13.69%
Cambio a 6 meses
9.96%
Cambio anual
62.42%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B