Valute / LRN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LRN: Stride Inc
141.73 USD 0.74 (0.52%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LRN ha avuto una variazione del 0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 140.20 e ad un massimo di 142.71.
Segui le dinamiche di Stride Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LRN News
- Undercovered Dozen: Applied Digital, Merck, B2Gold And More
- Stride Bets on Tutoring and AI: Will New Investments Pay Off?
- 4 High-Interest Coverage Stocks Set to Shine After Fed's Rate Cut
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 19th
- Stride: Hidden Educational Infrastructure Play, Buy The Stock (NYSE:LRN)
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 17th
- Stride: Fairly Valued, But I Like This High Potential Options Strategy (NYSE:LRN)
- Stride: Record Q4 Results, Strong FY2026 Setup, And Options Market Tailwinds (NYSE:LRN)
- Tesla, Google lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 15th
- Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Will Busuu's 15% Growth Make Chegg a Language-Learning Leader?
- Is Stride (LRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
- Credo Technology and Symbotic have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Can Stride Maintain the 20% Enrollment Growth Trend Into FY26?
- K12 (LRN) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Hecla Mining, GE Aerospace & Stride in Focus
- Stride and Summit Hotel have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 4 Stocks Leading in Interest Coverage as Wall Street Eyes Rate Cuts
- Bull of the Day: Stride, Inc. (LRN)
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 4th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 4th
- Is Stride's Investment in Tutoring the Key to Growth Retention?
Intervallo Giornaliero
140.20 142.71
Intervallo Annuale
63.25 171.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 140.99
- Apertura
- 141.83
- Bid
- 141.73
- Ask
- 142.03
- Minimo
- 140.20
- Massimo
- 142.71
- Volume
- 1.484 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- -11.74%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- 66.10%
20 settembre, sabato