통화 / LRN
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
LRN: Stride Inc
141.73 USD 0.74 (0.52%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LRN 환율이 오늘 0.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 140.20이고 고가는 142.71이었습니다.
Stride Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LRN News
- Stride Bets on Tutoring and AI: Will New Investments Pay Off?
- 4 High-Interest Coverage Stocks Set to Shine After Fed's Rate Cut
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 19th
- Stride: Hidden Educational Infrastructure Play, Buy The Stock (NYSE:LRN)
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 17th
- Stride: Fairly Valued, But I Like This High Potential Options Strategy (NYSE:LRN)
- Stride: Record Q4 Results, Strong FY2026 Setup, And Options Market Tailwinds (NYSE:LRN)
- Tesla, Google lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 15th
- Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Will Busuu's 15% Growth Make Chegg a Language-Learning Leader?
- Is Stride (LRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
- Credo Technology and Symbotic have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Can Stride Maintain the 20% Enrollment Growth Trend Into FY26?
- K12 (LRN) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Hecla Mining, GE Aerospace & Stride in Focus
- Stride and Summit Hotel have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 4 Stocks Leading in Interest Coverage as Wall Street Eyes Rate Cuts
- Bull of the Day: Stride, Inc. (LRN)
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 4th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 4th
- Is Stride's Investment in Tutoring the Key to Growth Retention?
- Chegg Stock up 14% in 3 Months: Is It the Right Time to Buy or Wait?
일일 변동 비율
140.20 142.71
년간 변동
63.25 171.16
- 이전 종가
- 140.99
- 시가
- 141.83
- Bid
- 141.73
- Ask
- 142.03
- 저가
- 140.20
- 고가
- 142.71
- 볼륨
- 1.484 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.52%
- 월 변동
- -11.74%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.45%
- 년간 변동율
- 66.10%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K