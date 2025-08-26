QuotesSections
LRN
LRN: Stride Inc

138.40 USD 1.28 (0.92%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LRN exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 136.17 and at a high of 140.59.

Daily Range
136.17 140.59
Year Range
63.25 171.16
Previous Close
139.68
Open
140.59
Bid
138.40
Ask
138.70
Low
136.17
High
140.59
Volume
2.159 K
Daily Change
-0.92%
Month Change
-13.81%
6 Months Change
9.81%
Year Change
62.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%