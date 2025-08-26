Currencies / LRN
LRN: Stride Inc
138.40 USD 1.28 (0.92%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LRN exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 136.17 and at a high of 140.59.
Follow Stride Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LRN News
Daily Range
136.17 140.59
Year Range
63.25 171.16
- Previous Close
- 139.68
- Open
- 140.59
- Bid
- 138.40
- Ask
- 138.70
- Low
- 136.17
- High
- 140.59
- Volume
- 2.159 K
- Daily Change
- -0.92%
- Month Change
- -13.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.81%
- Year Change
- 62.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%