货币 / LRN
LRN: Stride Inc
138.48 USD 0.90 (0.65%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LRN汇率已更改-0.65%。当日，交易品种以低点138.48和高点140.71进行交易。
关注Stride Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LRN新闻
日范围
138.48 140.71
年范围
63.25 171.16
- 前一天收盘价
- 139.38
- 开盘价
- 140.50
- 卖价
- 138.48
- 买价
- 138.78
- 最低价
- 138.48
- 最高价
- 140.71
- 交易量
- 546
- 日变化
- -0.65%
- 月变化
- -13.76%
- 6个月变化
- 9.87%
- 年变化
- 62.29%
