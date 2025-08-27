通貨 / LRN
LRN: Stride Inc
140.99 USD 2.40 (1.73%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LRNの今日の為替レートは、1.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり137.08の安値と142.26の高値で取引されました。
Stride Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
137.08 142.26
1年のレンジ
63.25 171.16
- 以前の終値
- 138.59
- 始値
- 139.18
- 買値
- 140.99
- 買値
- 141.29
- 安値
- 137.08
- 高値
- 142.26
- 出来高
- 1.528 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -12.20%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.86%
- 1年の変化
- 65.23%
