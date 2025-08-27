クォートセクション
LRN: Stride Inc

140.99 USD 2.40 (1.73%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LRNの今日の為替レートは、1.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり137.08の安値と142.26の高値で取引されました。

Stride Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
137.08 142.26
1年のレンジ
63.25 171.16
以前の終値
138.59
始値
139.18
買値
140.99
買値
141.29
安値
137.08
高値
142.26
出来高
1.528 K
1日の変化
1.73%
1ヶ月の変化
-12.20%
6ヶ月の変化
11.86%
1年の変化
65.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K