CotationsSections
Devises / LRN
Retour à Actions

LRN: Stride Inc

141.73 USD 0.74 (0.52%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de LRN a changé de 0.52% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 140.20 et à un maximum de 142.71.

Suivez la dynamique Stride Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LRN Nouvelles

Range quotidien
140.20 142.71
Range Annuel
63.25 171.16
Clôture Précédente
140.99
Ouverture
141.83
Bid
141.73
Ask
142.03
Plus Bas
140.20
Plus Haut
142.71
Volume
1.484 K
Changement quotidien
0.52%
Changement Mensuel
-11.74%
Changement à 6 Mois
12.45%
Changement Annuel
66.10%
20 septembre, samedi