Moedas / LRN
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LRN: Stride Inc
137.37 USD 1.22 (0.88%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LRN para hoje mudou para -0.88%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 137.37 e o mais alto foi 139.26.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Stride Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LRN Notícias
- Stride: Hidden Educational Infrastructure Play, Buy The Stock (NYSE:LRN)
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 17th
- Stride: Fairly Valued, But I Like This High Potential Options Strategy (NYSE:LRN)
- Stride: Record Q4 Results, Strong FY2026 Setup, And Options Market Tailwinds (NYSE:LRN)
- Tesla, Google lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 15th
- Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Will Busuu's 15% Growth Make Chegg a Language-Learning Leader?
- Is Stride (LRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
- Credo Technology and Symbotic have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Can Stride Maintain the 20% Enrollment Growth Trend Into FY26?
- K12 (LRN) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Hecla Mining, GE Aerospace & Stride in Focus
- Stride and Summit Hotel have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 4 Stocks Leading in Interest Coverage as Wall Street Eyes Rate Cuts
- Bull of the Day: Stride, Inc. (LRN)
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 4th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 4th
- Is Stride's Investment in Tutoring the Key to Growth Retention?
- Chegg Stock up 14% in 3 Months: Is It the Right Time to Buy or Wait?
- LRN Stock Surges 15% in 3 Months: Should Investors Buy it Now?
- Behind The Pick: The Quiet Strength Of Stride, Inc.
- 5 Top School Stocks to Buy in a Shifting Education Market
Faixa diária
137.37 139.26
Faixa anual
63.25 171.16
- Fechamento anterior
- 138.59
- Open
- 139.18
- Bid
- 137.37
- Ask
- 137.67
- Low
- 137.37
- High
- 139.26
- Volume
- 66
- Mudança diária
- -0.88%
- Mudança mensal
- -14.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.99%
- Mudança anual
- 60.99%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh