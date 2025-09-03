Dövizler / LRN
LRN: Stride Inc
141.73 USD 0.74 (0.52%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
LRN fiyatı bugün 0.52% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 140.20 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 142.71 aralığında işlem gördü.
Stride Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
140.20 142.71
Yıllık aralık
63.25 171.16
- Önceki kapanış
- 140.99
- Açılış
- 141.83
- Satış
- 141.73
- Alış
- 142.03
- Düşük
- 140.20
- Yüksek
- 142.71
- Hacim
- 1.484 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.52%
- Aylık değişim
- -11.74%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 12.45%
- Yıllık değişim
- 66.10%
21 Eylül, Pazar