LRN: Stride Inc
140.99 USD 2.40 (1.73%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LRN hat sich für heute um 1.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 137.08 bis zu einem Hoch von 142.26 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Stride Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LRN News
Tagesspanne
137.08 142.26
Jahresspanne
63.25 171.16
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 138.59
- Eröffnung
- 139.18
- Bid
- 140.99
- Ask
- 141.29
- Tief
- 137.08
- Hoch
- 142.26
- Volumen
- 1.528 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.73%
- Monatsänderung
- -12.20%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 11.86%
- Jahresänderung
- 65.23%
