LRN: Stride Inc

140.99 USD 2.40 (1.73%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LRN hat sich für heute um 1.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 137.08 bis zu einem Hoch von 142.26 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Stride Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

LRN News

Tagesspanne
137.08 142.26
Jahresspanne
63.25 171.16
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
138.59
Eröffnung
139.18
Bid
140.99
Ask
141.29
Tief
137.08
Hoch
142.26
Volumen
1.528 K
Tagesänderung
1.73%
Monatsänderung
-12.20%
6-Monatsänderung
11.86%
Jahresänderung
65.23%
