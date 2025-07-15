Divisas / KVYO
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
KVYO: Klaviyo Inc Series A
33.65 USD 0.72 (2.19%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de KVYO de hoy ha cambiado un 2.19%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 33.08, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 34.89.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Klaviyo Inc Series A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KVYO News
- Whalen, directora financiera de Klaviyo, vende acciones por 472.000 dólares
- Whalen, Klaviyo CFO, sells $472k in shares
- Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Klaviyo appoints Chano Fernández as interim executive officer, updates board roles
- Klaviyo’s chief legal officer Landon Edmond sells $313k in shares
- Galvin, Klaviyo chief people officer, sells $353k in KVYO stock
- Klaviyo CFO Whalen sells $469,800 in stock
- Klaviyo stock falls as Summit Partners affiliates plan share sale
- Summit Partners to sell 6.5 million shares of Klaviyo stock
- Allianz Technology Trust profit rises to £44.9 mln on investment gains
- This HubSpot Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)
- Klaviyo stock price target raised to $46 by TD Cowen on strong growth
- Piper Sandler raises Klaviyo stock price target to $55 on strong Q2 results
- Benchmark raises Klaviyo stock price target to $46 on infrastructure leverage
- Klaviyo stock price target raised to $42 from $40 at Stifel on strong growth
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Klaviyo stock
- Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Klaviyo Q2 2025 slides: 32% revenue growth as B2C CRM strategy gains traction
- Klaviyo shares soar as AI-powered CRM platform beats expectations
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Klaviyo stock ahead of Q2 earnings
- Klaviyo: Why Q2 Earnings Could Surprise To The Upside (NYSE:KVYO)
- Klaviyo president Rowland sells $223k in shares
- Stifel lowers Klaviyo stock price target to $40 from $45, maintains Buy rating
- Klaviyo launches AI shopping assistant to compete with retail giants
Rango diario
33.08 34.89
Rango anual
23.77 49.55
- Cierres anteriores
- 32.93
- Open
- 33.15
- Bid
- 33.65
- Ask
- 33.95
- Low
- 33.08
- High
- 34.89
- Volumen
- 8.160 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.19%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.75%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 11.53%
- Cambio anual
- -5.95%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B