KVYO: Klaviyo Inc Series A
32.68 USD 1.02 (3.22%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KVYO exchange rate has changed by 3.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.32 and at a high of 32.72.
Follow Klaviyo Inc Series A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KVYO News
- Whalen, Klaviyo CFO, sells $472k in shares
- Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Klaviyo appoints Chano Fernández as interim executive officer, updates board roles
- Klaviyo’s chief legal officer Landon Edmond sells $313k in shares
- Galvin, Klaviyo chief people officer, sells $353k in KVYO stock
- Klaviyo CFO Whalen sells $469,800 in stock
- Klaviyo stock falls as Summit Partners affiliates plan share sale
- Summit Partners to sell 6.5 million shares of Klaviyo stock
- Allianz Technology Trust profit rises to £44.9 mln on investment gains
- This HubSpot Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)
- Klaviyo stock price target raised to $46 by TD Cowen on strong growth
- Piper Sandler raises Klaviyo stock price target to $55 on strong Q2 results
- Benchmark raises Klaviyo stock price target to $46 on infrastructure leverage
- Klaviyo stock price target raised to $42 from $40 at Stifel on strong growth
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Klaviyo stock
- Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Klaviyo Q2 2025 slides: 32% revenue growth as B2C CRM strategy gains traction
- Klaviyo shares soar as AI-powered CRM platform beats expectations
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Klaviyo stock ahead of Q2 earnings
- Klaviyo: Why Q2 Earnings Could Surprise To The Upside (NYSE:KVYO)
- Klaviyo president Rowland sells $223k in shares
- Stifel lowers Klaviyo stock price target to $40 from $45, maintains Buy rating
- Klaviyo launches AI shopping assistant to compete with retail giants
- Klaviyo Rewrites the Omnichannel Marketing Playbook for the AI Era
Daily Range
31.32 32.72
Year Range
23.77 49.55
- Previous Close
- 31.66
- Open
- 31.60
- Bid
- 32.68
- Ask
- 32.98
- Low
- 31.32
- High
- 32.72
- Volume
- 4.509 K
- Daily Change
- 3.22%
- Month Change
- 2.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.32%
- Year Change
- -8.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%