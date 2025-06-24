Moedas / KVYO
KVYO: Klaviyo Inc Series A
33.86 USD 0.21 (0.62%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KVYO para hoje mudou para 0.62%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.86 e o mais alto foi 34.35.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Klaviyo Inc Series A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
KVYO Notícias
Faixa diária
33.86 34.35
Faixa anual
23.77 49.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.65
- Open
- 34.14
- Bid
- 33.86
- Ask
- 34.16
- Low
- 33.86
- High
- 34.35
- Volume
- 193
- Mudança diária
- 0.62%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.41%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.23%
- Mudança anual
- -5.37%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh