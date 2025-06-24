クォートセクション
通貨 / KVYO
KVYO: Klaviyo Inc Series A

33.56 USD 0.09 (0.27%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KVYOの今日の為替レートは、-0.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.28の安値と34.38の高値で取引されました。

Klaviyo Inc Series Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KVYO News

1日のレンジ
33.28 34.38
1年のレンジ
23.77 49.55
以前の終値
33.65
始値
34.14
買値
33.56
買値
33.86
安値
33.28
高値
34.38
出来高
3.666 K
1日の変化
-0.27%
1ヶ月の変化
5.47%
6ヶ月の変化
11.24%
1年の変化
-6.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K