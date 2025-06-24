通貨 / KVYO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
KVYO: Klaviyo Inc Series A
33.56 USD 0.09 (0.27%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KVYOの今日の為替レートは、-0.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.28の安値と34.38の高値で取引されました。
Klaviyo Inc Series Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KVYO News
- Whalen, Klaviyo CFO, sells $472k in shares
- Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Klaviyo appoints Chano Fernández as interim executive officer, updates board roles
- Klaviyo’s chief legal officer Landon Edmond sells $313k in shares
- Galvin, Klaviyo chief people officer, sells $353k in KVYO stock
- Klaviyo CFO Whalen sells $469,800 in stock
- Klaviyo stock falls as Summit Partners affiliates plan share sale
- Summit Partners to sell 6.5 million shares of Klaviyo stock
- Allianz Technology Trust profit rises to £44.9 mln on investment gains
- This HubSpot Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)
- Klaviyo stock price target raised to $46 by TD Cowen on strong growth
- Piper Sandler raises Klaviyo stock price target to $55 on strong Q2 results
- Benchmark raises Klaviyo stock price target to $46 on infrastructure leverage
- Klaviyo stock price target raised to $42 from $40 at Stifel on strong growth
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Klaviyo stock
- Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Klaviyo Q2 2025 slides: 32% revenue growth as B2C CRM strategy gains traction
- Klaviyo shares soar as AI-powered CRM platform beats expectations
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Klaviyo stock ahead of Q2 earnings
- Klaviyo: Why Q2 Earnings Could Surprise To The Upside (NYSE:KVYO)
- Klaviyo president Rowland sells $223k in shares
- Stifel lowers Klaviyo stock price target to $40 from $45, maintains Buy rating
- Klaviyo launches AI shopping assistant to compete with retail giants
- Klaviyo Rewrites the Omnichannel Marketing Playbook for the AI Era
1日のレンジ
33.28 34.38
1年のレンジ
23.77 49.55
- 以前の終値
- 33.65
- 始値
- 34.14
- 買値
- 33.56
- 買値
- 33.86
- 安値
- 33.28
- 高値
- 34.38
- 出来高
- 3.666 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.27%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.47%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.24%
- 1年の変化
- -6.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K