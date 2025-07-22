Valute / KVYO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
KVYO: Klaviyo Inc Series A
35.23 USD 1.67 (4.98%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KVYO ha avuto una variazione del 4.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.34 e ad un massimo di 35.30.
Segui le dinamiche di Klaviyo Inc Series A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KVYO News
- Morgan Stanley promuove Klaviyo per la crescita oltre il marketing via email
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Klaviyo on growth beyond email marketing
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Klaviyo stock rating to Overweight on multi-product expansion
- Klaviyo Stock: Larger TAM, Upmarket Push, And New Products Support Growth. (NYSE:KVYO)
- Whalen, Klaviyo CFO, sells $472k in shares
- Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Klaviyo appoints Chano Fernández as interim executive officer, updates board roles
- Klaviyo’s chief legal officer Landon Edmond sells $313k in shares
- Galvin, Klaviyo chief people officer, sells $353k in KVYO stock
- Klaviyo CFO Whalen sells $469,800 in stock
- Klaviyo stock falls as Summit Partners affiliates plan share sale
- Summit Partners to sell 6.5 million shares of Klaviyo stock
- Allianz Technology Trust profit rises to £44.9 mln on investment gains
- This HubSpot Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)
- Klaviyo stock price target raised to $46 by TD Cowen on strong growth
- Piper Sandler raises Klaviyo stock price target to $55 on strong Q2 results
- Benchmark raises Klaviyo stock price target to $46 on infrastructure leverage
- Klaviyo stock price target raised to $42 from $40 at Stifel on strong growth
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Klaviyo stock
- Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Klaviyo Q2 2025 slides: 32% revenue growth as B2C CRM strategy gains traction
- Klaviyo shares soar as AI-powered CRM platform beats expectations
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Klaviyo stock ahead of Q2 earnings
- Klaviyo: Why Q2 Earnings Could Surprise To The Upside (NYSE:KVYO)
Intervallo Giornaliero
34.34 35.30
Intervallo Annuale
23.77 49.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.56
- Apertura
- 35.24
- Bid
- 35.23
- Ask
- 35.53
- Minimo
- 34.34
- Massimo
- 35.30
- Volume
- 5.012 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.98%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.54%
20 settembre, sabato