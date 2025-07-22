QuotazioniSezioni
KVYO: Klaviyo Inc Series A

35.23 USD 1.67 (4.98%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KVYO ha avuto una variazione del 4.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.34 e ad un massimo di 35.30.

Segui le dinamiche di Klaviyo Inc Series A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
34.34 35.30
Intervallo Annuale
23.77 49.55
Chiusura Precedente
33.56
Apertura
35.24
Bid
35.23
Ask
35.53
Minimo
34.34
Massimo
35.30
Volume
5.012 K
Variazione giornaliera
4.98%
Variazione Mensile
10.72%
Variazione Semestrale
16.77%
Variazione Annuale
-1.54%
20 settembre, sabato