货币 / KVYO
KVYO: Klaviyo Inc Series A
32.93 USD 1.27 (4.01%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KVYO汇率已更改4.01%。当日，交易品种以低点31.29和高点33.04进行交易。
关注Klaviyo Inc Series A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
KVYO新闻
- Whalen, Klaviyo CFO, sells $472k in shares
- Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Klaviyo appoints Chano Fernández as interim executive officer, updates board roles
- Klaviyo’s chief legal officer Landon Edmond sells $313k in shares
- Galvin, Klaviyo chief people officer, sells $353k in KVYO stock
- Klaviyo CFO Whalen sells $469,800 in stock
- Klaviyo stock falls as Summit Partners affiliates plan share sale
- Summit Partners to sell 6.5 million shares of Klaviyo stock
- Allianz Technology Trust profit rises to £44.9 mln on investment gains
- This HubSpot Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)
- Klaviyo stock price target raised to $46 by TD Cowen on strong growth
- Piper Sandler raises Klaviyo stock price target to $55 on strong Q2 results
- Benchmark raises Klaviyo stock price target to $46 on infrastructure leverage
- Klaviyo stock price target raised to $42 from $40 at Stifel on strong growth
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Klaviyo stock
- Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Klaviyo Q2 2025 slides: 32% revenue growth as B2C CRM strategy gains traction
- Klaviyo shares soar as AI-powered CRM platform beats expectations
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Klaviyo stock ahead of Q2 earnings
- Klaviyo: Why Q2 Earnings Could Surprise To The Upside (NYSE:KVYO)
- Klaviyo president Rowland sells $223k in shares
- Stifel lowers Klaviyo stock price target to $40 from $45, maintains Buy rating
- Klaviyo launches AI shopping assistant to compete with retail giants
- Klaviyo Rewrites the Omnichannel Marketing Playbook for the AI Era
日范围
31.29 33.04
年范围
23.77 49.55
- 前一天收盘价
- 31.66
- 开盘价
- 31.60
- 卖价
- 32.93
- 买价
- 33.23
- 最低价
- 31.29
- 最高价
- 33.04
- 交易量
- 7.021 K
- 日变化
- 4.01%
- 月变化
- 3.49%
- 6个月变化
- 9.15%
- 年变化
- -7.97%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值