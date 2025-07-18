Divisas / IBN
IBN: ICICI Bank Limited
31.98 USD 0.08 (0.25%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IBN de hoy ha cambiado un -0.25%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 31.97, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 32.15.
IBN News
Rango diario
31.97 32.15
Rango anual
27.42 34.56
- Cierres anteriores
- 32.06
- Open
- 31.99
- Bid
- 31.98
- Ask
- 32.28
- Low
- 31.97
- High
- 32.15
- Volumen
- 5.487 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.25%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.88%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 3.09%
- Cambio anual
- 6.56%
21 septiembre, domingo