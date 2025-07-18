CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / IBN
IBN: ICICI Bank Limited

31.98 USD 0.08 (0.25%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IBN de hoy ha cambiado un -0.25%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 31.97, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 32.15.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ICICI Bank Limited. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
31.97 32.15
Rango anual
27.42 34.56
Cierres anteriores
32.06
Open
31.99
Bid
31.98
Ask
32.28
Low
31.97
High
32.15
Volumen
5.487 K
Cambio diario
-0.25%
Cambio mensual
1.88%
Cambio a 6 meses
3.09%
Cambio anual
6.56%
21 septiembre, domingo