Valute / IBN
IBN: ICICI Bank Limited
31.98 USD 0.08 (0.25%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IBN ha avuto una variazione del -0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.97 e ad un massimo di 32.15.
Segui le dinamiche di ICICI Bank Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IBN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.97 32.15
Intervallo Annuale
27.42 34.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 32.06
- Apertura
- 31.99
- Bid
- 31.98
- Ask
- 32.28
- Minimo
- 31.97
- Massimo
- 32.15
- Volume
- 5.487 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.09%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.56%
21 settembre, domenica