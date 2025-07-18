QuotesSections
Currencies / IBN
Back to US Stock Market

IBN: ICICI Bank Limited

31.98 USD 0.08 (0.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IBN exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.97 and at a high of 32.15.

Follow ICICI Bank Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IBN News

Daily Range
31.97 32.15
Year Range
27.42 34.56
Previous Close
32.06
Open
31.99
Bid
31.98
Ask
32.28
Low
31.97
High
32.15
Volume
5.487 K
Daily Change
-0.25%
Month Change
1.88%
6 Months Change
3.09%
Year Change
6.56%
21 September, Sunday