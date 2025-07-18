Currencies / IBN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IBN: ICICI Bank Limited
31.98 USD 0.08 (0.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IBN exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.97 and at a high of 32.15.
Follow ICICI Bank Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IBN News
- CIB or IBN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- CIB vs. IBN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Deutsche Bank Fined $3M by Hong Kong's SFC Over Multiple Breaches
- Thornburg Developing World Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- JPMorgan Agrees to Pay $330M to Resolve 1MDB AML Allegations
- Columbia Emerging Markets Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:EEMAX)
- FLIN ETF: Strong Trends, Poor Track Record (NYSEARCA:FLIN)
- ICICI Bank Faces Roughly $1M Penalty Over Regulatory Non-Compliance
- 16 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 2 Kings
- Martin Currie Emerging Markets Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:MCEIX)
- UBS Group Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y, Expenses Decline
- Barclays' Q2 Earnings Increase Y/Y on Growth in Revenues
- ICICI Bank files annual report showing rise in Indian GAAP profit for FY2025
- Barclays Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
- Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FEMKX)
- Deutsche Bank Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Expenses & Provision Fall Y/Y
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Deutsche Bank, Other Fast-Moving European Bank Earnings Due. Could They Match U.S. Lenders?
- TD vs. IBN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- IBN's Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Strong NII & Fee Income, Provisions Up
- ICICI Bank price target raised to INR1,720 from INR1,680 at UBS
- ICICI Bank stock price target raised to INR1,644 by Goldman Sachs
- ICICI Bank ADR earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Icici Bank, HDFC Face Key Test As Margins Challenge India Bank Earnings
Daily Range
31.97 32.15
Year Range
27.42 34.56
- Previous Close
- 32.06
- Open
- 31.99
- Bid
- 31.98
- Ask
- 32.28
- Low
- 31.97
- High
- 32.15
- Volume
- 5.487 K
- Daily Change
- -0.25%
- Month Change
- 1.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.09%
- Year Change
- 6.56%
21 September, Sunday