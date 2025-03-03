Divisas / GRWG
GRWG: GrowGeneration Corp
1.60 USD 0.02 (1.23%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GRWG de hoy ha cambiado un -1.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.69.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas GrowGeneration Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
GRWG News
- Buy GrowGeneration - Trump Considers Less Dangerous Drug Status For Cannabis (GRWG)
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- Why GrowGeneration Stock Is Not A Buy (NASDAQ:GRWG)
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- GrowGeneration earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Metallus (MTUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Energy Fuels (UUUU) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- BG Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y on Weak Results Across Segments
- GrowGeneration replaces Grant Thornton with BDO as independent auditor
- GrowGeneration Could Rally Sharply (NASDAQ:GRWG)
- GrowGeneration Announces International Expansion with Distribution Agreement Across the European Union and Footprint in Costa Rica
- GrowGeneration at Consumer Growth Conference: Strategic Shift to Product-Driven Model
- GrowGeneration expands with Viagrow acquisition
- GrowGeneration to Participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 8-10, 2025
- GrowGeneration to Participate in the 25th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 9“11, 2025
- Exit Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Cannabis Investors Should Sell Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gorilla Technology shares soar on $1.8B Thai smart grid deal
Rango diario
1.60 1.69
Rango anual
0.81 2.26
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.62
- Open
- 1.60
- Bid
- 1.60
- Ask
- 1.90
- Low
- 1.60
- High
- 1.69
- Volumen
- 465
- Cambio diario
- -1.23%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.44%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 44.14%
- Cambio anual
- -25.58%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B