通貨 / GRWG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
GRWG: GrowGeneration Corp
1.72 USD 0.12 (7.50%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GRWGの今日の為替レートは、7.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.62の安値と1.76の高値で取引されました。
GrowGeneration Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GRWG News
- Buy GrowGeneration - Trump Considers Less Dangerous Drug Status For Cannabis (GRWG)
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- Why GrowGeneration Stock Is Not A Buy (NASDAQ:GRWG)
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- GrowGeneration earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Metallus (MTUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Energy Fuels (UUUU) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- BG Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y on Weak Results Across Segments
- GrowGeneration replaces Grant Thornton with BDO as independent auditor
- GrowGeneration Could Rally Sharply (NASDAQ:GRWG)
- GrowGeneration Announces International Expansion with Distribution Agreement Across the European Union and Footprint in Costa Rica
- GrowGeneration at Consumer Growth Conference: Strategic Shift to Product-Driven Model
- GrowGeneration expands with Viagrow acquisition
- GrowGeneration to Participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 8-10, 2025
- GrowGeneration to Participate in the 25th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 9“11, 2025
- Exit Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Cannabis Investors Should Sell Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gorilla Technology shares soar on $1.8B Thai smart grid deal
1日のレンジ
1.62 1.76
1年のレンジ
0.81 2.26
- 以前の終値
- 1.60
- 始値
- 1.62
- 買値
- 1.72
- 買値
- 2.02
- 安値
- 1.62
- 高値
- 1.76
- 出来高
- 688
- 1日の変化
- 7.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 54.95%
- 1年の変化
- -20.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K