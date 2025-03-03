货币 / GRWG
GRWG: GrowGeneration Corp
1.64 USD 0.02 (1.23%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GRWG汇率已更改1.23%。当日，交易品种以低点1.60和高点1.69进行交易。
关注GrowGeneration Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GRWG新闻
日范围
1.60 1.69
年范围
0.81 2.26
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.62
- 开盘价
- 1.60
- 卖价
- 1.64
- 买价
- 1.94
- 最低价
- 1.60
- 最高价
- 1.69
- 交易量
- 328
- 日变化
- 1.23%
- 月变化
- 0.00%
- 6个月变化
- 47.75%
- 年变化
- -23.72%
