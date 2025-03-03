통화 / GRWG
GRWG: GrowGeneration Corp
1.62 USD 0.10 (5.81%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GRWG 환율이 오늘 -5.81%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.62이고 고가는 1.75이었습니다.
GrowGeneration Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
GRWG News
- Buy GrowGeneration - Trump Considers Less Dangerous Drug Status For Cannabis (GRWG)
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- Why GrowGeneration Stock Is Not A Buy (NASDAQ:GRWG)
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- GrowGeneration earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- BG Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y on Weak Results Across Segments
- GrowGeneration replaces Grant Thornton with BDO as independent auditor
- GrowGeneration Could Rally Sharply (NASDAQ:GRWG)
- GrowGeneration Announces International Expansion with Distribution Agreement Across the European Union and Footprint in Costa Rica
- GrowGeneration at Consumer Growth Conference: Strategic Shift to Product-Driven Model
- GrowGeneration expands with Viagrow acquisition
- GrowGeneration to Participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 8-10, 2025
- GrowGeneration to Participate in the 25th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 9“11, 2025
- GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
1.62 1.75
년간 변동
0.81 2.26
- 이전 종가
- 1.72
- 시가
- 1.75
- Bid
- 1.62
- Ask
- 1.92
- 저가
- 1.62
- 고가
- 1.75
- 볼륨
- 1.295 K
- 일일 변동
- -5.81%
- 월 변동
- -1.22%
- 6개월 변동
- 45.95%
- 년간 변동율
- -24.65%
20 9월, 토요일