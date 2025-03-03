CotationsSections
Devises / GRWG
Retour à Actions

GRWG: GrowGeneration Corp

1.62 USD 0.10 (5.81%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de GRWG a changé de -5.81% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.62 et à un maximum de 1.75.

Suivez la dynamique GrowGeneration Corp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GRWG Nouvelles

Range quotidien
1.62 1.75
Range Annuel
0.81 2.26
Clôture Précédente
1.72
Ouverture
1.75
Bid
1.62
Ask
1.92
Plus Bas
1.62
Plus Haut
1.75
Volume
1.295 K
Changement quotidien
-5.81%
Changement Mensuel
-1.22%
Changement à 6 Mois
45.95%
Changement Annuel
-24.65%
20 septembre, samedi