GRWG: GrowGeneration Corp
1.72 USD 0.12 (7.50%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GRWG para hoje mudou para 7.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.62 e o mais alto foi 1.76.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas GrowGeneration Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
1.62 1.76
Faixa anual
0.81 2.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.60
- Open
- 1.62
- Bid
- 1.72
- Ask
- 2.02
- Low
- 1.62
- High
- 1.76
- Volume
- 688
- Mudança diária
- 7.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.88%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 54.95%
- Mudança anual
- -20.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh