Valute / GRWG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GRWG: GrowGeneration Corp
1.62 USD 0.10 (5.81%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GRWG ha avuto una variazione del -5.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.62 e ad un massimo di 1.75.
Segui le dinamiche di GrowGeneration Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GRWG News
- Buy GrowGeneration - Trump Considers Less Dangerous Drug Status For Cannabis (GRWG)
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- Why GrowGeneration Stock Is Not A Buy (NASDAQ:GRWG)
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- GrowGeneration earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Metallus (MTUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Energy Fuels (UUUU) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- BG Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y on Weak Results Across Segments
- GrowGeneration replaces Grant Thornton with BDO as independent auditor
- GrowGeneration Could Rally Sharply (NASDAQ:GRWG)
- GrowGeneration Announces International Expansion with Distribution Agreement Across the European Union and Footprint in Costa Rica
- GrowGeneration at Consumer Growth Conference: Strategic Shift to Product-Driven Model
- GrowGeneration expands with Viagrow acquisition
- GrowGeneration to Participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 8-10, 2025
- GrowGeneration to Participate in the 25th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 9“11, 2025
- Exit Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Cannabis Investors Should Sell Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gorilla Technology shares soar on $1.8B Thai smart grid deal
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.62 1.75
Intervallo Annuale
0.81 2.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.72
- Apertura
- 1.75
- Bid
- 1.62
- Ask
- 1.92
- Minimo
- 1.62
- Massimo
- 1.75
- Volume
- 1.295 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 45.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.65%
21 settembre, domenica