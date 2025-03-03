QuotazioniSezioni
GRWG
GRWG: GrowGeneration Corp

1.62 USD 0.10 (5.81%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GRWG ha avuto una variazione del -5.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.62 e ad un massimo di 1.75.

Segui le dinamiche di GrowGeneration Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.62 1.75
Intervallo Annuale
0.81 2.26
Chiusura Precedente
1.72
Apertura
1.75
Bid
1.62
Ask
1.92
Minimo
1.62
Massimo
1.75
Volume
1.295 K
Variazione giornaliera
-5.81%
Variazione Mensile
-1.22%
Variazione Semestrale
45.95%
Variazione Annuale
-24.65%
