GRWG: GrowGeneration Corp
1.66 USD 0.06 (3.49%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GRWG hat sich für heute um -3.49% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.63 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.75 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die GrowGeneration Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GRWG News
- Buy GrowGeneration - Trump Considers Less Dangerous Drug Status For Cannabis (GRWG)
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- Why GrowGeneration Stock Is Not A Buy (NASDAQ:GRWG)
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- GrowGeneration earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Metallus (MTUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Energy Fuels (UUUU) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- BG Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y on Weak Results Across Segments
- GrowGeneration replaces Grant Thornton with BDO as independent auditor
- GrowGeneration Could Rally Sharply (NASDAQ:GRWG)
- GrowGeneration Announces International Expansion with Distribution Agreement Across the European Union and Footprint in Costa Rica
- GrowGeneration at Consumer Growth Conference: Strategic Shift to Product-Driven Model
- GrowGeneration expands with Viagrow acquisition
- GrowGeneration to Participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 8-10, 2025
- GrowGeneration to Participate in the 25th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 9“11, 2025
- Exit Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Cannabis Investors Should Sell Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gorilla Technology shares soar on $1.8B Thai smart grid deal
Tagesspanne
1.63 1.75
Jahresspanne
0.81 2.26
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.72
- Eröffnung
- 1.75
- Bid
- 1.66
- Ask
- 1.96
- Tief
- 1.63
- Hoch
- 1.75
- Volumen
- 326
- Tagesänderung
- -3.49%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.22%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 49.55%
- Jahresänderung
- -22.79%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K