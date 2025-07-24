Divisas / GPI
GPI: Group 1 Automotive Inc
458.84 USD 0.57 (0.12%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GPI de hoy ha cambiado un 0.12%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 458.07, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 470.00.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Group 1 Automotive Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
458.07 470.00
Rango anual
344.38 490.09
- Cierres anteriores
- 458.27
- Open
- 460.70
- Bid
- 458.84
- Ask
- 459.14
- Low
- 458.07
- High
- 470.00
- Volumen
- 292
- Cambio diario
- 0.12%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.29%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 20.69%
- Cambio anual
- 21.06%
