GPI: Group 1 Automotive Inc
456.39 USD 2.45 (0.53%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GPI para hoje mudou para -0.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 456.39 e o mais alto foi 458.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Group 1 Automotive Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
456.39 458.42
Faixa anual
344.38 490.09
- Fechamento anterior
- 458.84
- Open
- 458.42
- Bid
- 456.39
- Ask
- 456.69
- Low
- 456.39
- High
- 458.42
- Volume
- 2
- Mudança diária
- -0.53%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.82%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.05%
- Mudança anual
- 20.41%
